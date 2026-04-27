LINVILLE, N.C. — A 27-year-old beloved bear at Grandfather Mountain died on Friday, officials with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation announced on Monday.

Kodiak lived in one of the nature park’s Mildred the Bear Environmental Habitats. He was humanely euthanized due to advanced age-related complications.

“Kody, as we affectionately called him, will be deeply missed by the mountain and friends of the mountain,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator for Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Many of us have not known a time on the mountain without Kody, so this will be a very difficult adjustment for keepers, staff and all who knew him.”

Kody was a cinnamon-colored black bear, a rare trait seen in less than 1% of black bears in the eastern U.S.

Kody was the only male black bear out of six resident bears in the wildlife habitats.

The bear came to Grandfather Mountain on April 13, 1999, from a facility in the western part of the country. He was a few months old and weighed eight pounds when he got there.

The “very laid-back” bear grew to around 500 pounds.

Beloved Grandfather Mountain bear Kody dies at 27 (Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

“Kody had an enormous personality,” said Tipton, “He loved to be the dominant bear, but he also loved snuggling with all his girls and playing during the spring season. Kody loved to lounge on rocks in the sun and splash in his pond when he wasn’t with the girls.”

During his time at Grandfather, Kody fathered 10 cubs who were released into the wild by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to help boost the local bear population.

They no longer do that because there are enough bears nowadays.

For those looking to honor Kodiak’s legacy, donations can be made in his memory to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

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