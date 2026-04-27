Odor of marijuana leads police to loaded gun in science teacher’s car

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A science teacher was arrested and charged on Monday after Union County deputies found a loaded gun in his vehicle, which was on school property.

Deputies were called to Parkwood High School after they got a tip that it smelled like marijuana inside a hallway before students arrived.

They followed the smell to a chemistry classroom assigned to Gerald Wade Morton Jr., 55, who showed signs of impairment, deputies said.

Deputies checked on Morton’s vehicle, which also smelled like marijuana inside. They searched it and found a loaded 9mm handgun in an unlocked center console.

Authorities continued the search in the chemistry classroom.

A K-9 took notice of a black bookbag. Inside, there was a “sealed amount of hemp within the legal limit, along with drug paraphernalia.”

There was also a police badge from another jurisdiction and a small dagger-style knife with a clip inside, which belonged to his son, deputies said.

Morton was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property, possession of a weapon (non-firearm) on educational property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Union County Detention Center and taken before a judicial official who issued a $10,000 secured bond.

He was able to bond out.

Morton is on administrative leave.

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