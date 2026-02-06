Beware of fake college scholarship scams targeting high school athletes

CHARLOTTE — Fake recruiting scams targeting Charlotte-area high school athletes have been uncovered, with one scammer posing as an assistant coach from Lenoir-Rhyne and offering a scholarship to a player via email.

The coach had never heard of the player, and Lenoir-Rhyne does not make offers through email.

The scams are particularly prevalent around National Signing Day, and coaches are being warned to be vigilant and verify any offers made to their players.

