Biblio wine bar to close as Counter- expands

CHARLOTTE — Biblio owner and executive chef Sam Hart has decided to close the Wesley Heights wine bar in order to grow his flagship restaurant Counter-.

Biblio’s last day will be Dec. 9. Counter- will take over the entire space in Suite D at 2001 West Morehead Street beginning Dec. 15.

“The reception and growth of Counter- has blown away all our expectations. Unfortunately, as one concept grows into its next chapter, we have to press pause on another,” Hart said in a news release. “The kitchen and dining room that we have been using for Biblio are a part of these exciting leaps forward for Counter-, as the concept enters this new era.”

Hart opened Biblio in December of 2022. This year, it was recognized in Wine Enthusiast’s annual list of “Top 50 U.S. Restaurants” and received the “Best of Award of Excellence” from Wine Spectator.

Counter-’s first new addition will be the “Archive” experience, which is described as “an approachable tasting menu featuring the restaurant’s best hits.”

Hart says more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

