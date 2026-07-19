3 killed, driver charged after hit-and-run in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Three people are dead and a driver is charged after a crash late Saturday night in Salisbury.

Salisbury Police say that officers responded to the area of Mooresville Road (N.C. 150) near Town Court around 10:45 p.m. for a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene they say they found one vehicle with three people inside.

Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was was airlifted for medical treatment but later died.

Officers say a second vehicle was then found in a creek bed off the side of the crash scene.

With assistance from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s K-9 team officers say that they located the driver of the second vehicle and transported them to the hospital.

After their preliminary investigation officers charged that second driver, Javiel Pena Sola, with three counts of felony hit and run involving serious injury or death.

The identities of those victims have not yet been released.

Salisbury Police say that this crash is still under investigation and additional charges may be filed.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

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