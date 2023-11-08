Cocktail lounge opening at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — A boutique cocktail and small bites lounge is opening at Camp North End soon.

Room Service will officially open on Nov. 14 in the Keswick District’s corner suite.

Rachel Hopkins, co-owner of Black Moth Bars at Camp North End, is behind the new establishment.

Room Service features a lineup of specialty drinks in addition to beer and wine, as well as sandwiches during the day and a rotating menu of shared small plates in the evening.

Hopkins is the mixologist behind the beverage offerings and visitors can expect a seasonally rotating cocktail list that focuses on local ingredients.

According to Hopkins, the menu is “approachable and funky.”

Ben Ramos, owner of Melting Palate Catering, will serve as the executive chef.

Room Service will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to roomserviceclt.com.

