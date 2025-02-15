Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Catawba County

CONOVER, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Interstate 70 on Friday night.

Bicyclist Donald Steven Ricker, 58, was traveling east on US I-70 near 4th Street SW in Conover when he was struck by a vehicle that immediately fled the scene, officials said.

Ricker succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Officials believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018, 2019, or 2020 Ford F-150, F-250 Super Duty, or a Ford Mustang.

N.C. State Highway Patrol is requesting public assistance.

Anyone who has information regarding the collision or has seen something around US I-70 near Nagano Japanese Restaurant between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. is asked to call Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

