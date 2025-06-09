Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, SCHP searching for suspect vehicle

CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist on Sunday night in York County.

Troopers said they are looking for a vehicle of unknown make and model after a bicyclist was fatally struck on Highway 55 and Paraham Road in Clover.

York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Anthony Raheem Parker. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SCHP said the vehicle was traveling west when it struck Parker, left him with fatal injuries, and then fled the scene.

While investigators do not know what type of car struck Parker, they said it may have damage to the front or passenger side.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers have asked that anyone with information regarding the crash contact them at (843)661-4705.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

