Pedestrian struck, killed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a driver hit them in Gaston County late Sunday night, police said.

This happened just before 11 p.m. on Hickory Grove Road, west of Mount Holly at the entrance to the Mountain View Driving Range.

Officials said the driver involved stayed at the scene.

It is unknown how this accident happened and if that driver will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

