Local

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Lancaster County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Lancaster Police Department
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on East Arch Street in Lancaster and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim, Jeffery Jewitt, 36, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at MUSC-Lancaster.

ALSO READ: 1 killed in Lancaster county crash, SCHP says

The incident is being investigated by Lancaster City Police Department and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Missing Lancaster girl found safe; father in custody on murder charge

Missing Lancaster girl found safe; father in custody on murder charge

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read