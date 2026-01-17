Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on East Arch Street in Lancaster and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim, Jeffery Jewitt, 36, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at MUSC-Lancaster.

The incident is being investigated by Lancaster City Police Department and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

No further details are available at this time.

