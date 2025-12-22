1 killed in Lancaster county crash, SCHP says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Lancaster County on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash on SC Highway 200 at Capricorn Road just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said that a 2008 Chevy pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 200 when it collided with a westbound 2012 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Accord died, troopers said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Video shows moment car slams into Uptown building

Video shows moment car slams into Uptown building

©2025 Cox Media Group