Big 22: AL Brown left tackle Tai Buster

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Tai Buster is a massive mover of bodies in Cabarrus County. The A.L. Brown High School left tackle is set to start on the Wonders’ offensive line for the fourth straight season.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9′s Big 22.

> Click here to check out Channel 9′s High School Football page.

>>In the video at the top of the page, hear how Buster’s football career started. You might be surprised he ended up here.

(VIDEO: Big 22: Catawba Ridge Tight End Brady Ambrose)

Big 22: Catawba Ridge Tight End Brady Ambrose

©2024 Cox Media Group