Big 22: Catawba Ridge Defensive Back Josh Dobson

CHARLOTTE — It takes a village for all Big 22 players to become star players. And that’s no different for Catawba Ridge defensive back Josh Dobson.

>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page

Dobson says it took an entire village to get him to where he’s at, which just so happens to be one of the best players in the country at his position.

Dobson has tons of offers from big schools around the country.

>> In the video at the top of the page, learn more about Dobson’s journey to being a top player in the country.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9’s Big 22 throughout August. Tune into Channel 9 each day to see local stars featured.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group