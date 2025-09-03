Big 22: Crest Safety D’Various Surratt

Crest Safety D’Various Surratt will soon be howling with the NC State Wolfpack after a standout high school football career.

>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page

Surratt’s recruitment got rolling during his sophomore year when he had two picks in a playoff game.

Surratt talked to Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown about his expectations for his senior year and what motivates him.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch Channel 9’s interview with Surratt .

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9’s Big 22 throughout August. Tune into Channel 9 each day to see local stars featured.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group