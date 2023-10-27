Big 22 Finalist: To Keenan Jackson, football is always tied to family

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Big 22 Finalist Keenan Jackson is closing out his senior season at Weddington High School. He’s set to graduate early before starting his next chapter at the University of North Carolina.

Jackson is close to his family and was close to his late grandmother, too.

Affectionally known as Me-Me, Jackson’s grandmother was one of his biggest supporters. These past few years, as the star football player ascended to the top of his game, he achieved all of it battling incredible loss. Me-Me died from brain cancer.

“When I started to pick up offers, that was after she had already gotten sick. She missed out on that part,” Jackson said. “A little bit of motivation for me was getting those offers. Knowing that she’s watching above and just trying to make her proud.”

Just three weeks from the date Me-Me died, Jackson’s little brother, King, entered the world.

“We’ve definitely talked about that and we kind of say God knew what our heart needed,” said his mom, Nichole Jackson.

