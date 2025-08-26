Big 22: Hough Cornerback Samari Matthews

CHARLOTTE — Hough Cornerback Samari Matthews is hoping to make history in his senior year.

Matthews has already committed to the University of Texas, but he’s looking for more.

Matthews was a key piece during Hough’s 12-2 finish last season, but hopes he can help lead the school to their first-ever state championship.

