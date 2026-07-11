Big 22 Players to Watch take part in media day

CHARLOTTE — It’s that time of year.

Channel 9 is introducing this year’s Big 22 Players to Watch for the 2026 season. For six hours on Friday, the players came to the station to get their photo taken and have a chance to tell their story.

Amanda Schultz has led our Big 22 program for the last seven years and is responsible for spearheading the players, families, and coaches through the day.

“This is the most exciting day of the year for me,” Schultz said. “Everyone is so excited the parents are so proud the coaches are so proud of these kids, and it’s just really nice to see the families come behind and support the players.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, learn more about 2026 Big 22 Media Day.

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