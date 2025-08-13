Big 22: Providence Day Offensive Lineman Leo Delaney

CHARLOTTE — Providence Day offensive lineman Leo Delaney didn’t know that football would lead him to the University of Clemson when he first started playing the game as a freshman at East Mecklenburg.

>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page

After two seasons as an Eagle, Delaney transferred to Providence Day, where he has become one of the best players in North Carolina.

>> In the video at the top of the page, learn more about Delaney’s jounrey to become a top plyaer in the state.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9’s Big 22 throughout August. Tune into Channel 9 each day to see local stars featured.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group