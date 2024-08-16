Big 22: South Pointe quarterback J’Zavien Currence

ROCK HILL, S.C. — J’Zavien Currence may be the best defensive player in South Carolina in the class of 2026, but the South Pointe High School student has a new position to learn. He must adjust to being a quarterback quickly if the Stallions have any intentions of getting back to the state championship.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9′s Big 22.

