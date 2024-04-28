Bilingual clinic gives free healthcare to Spanish-speakers in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Multiple health agencies partnered to give a free clinic to the Latino community in Concord.

The Community Free Clinic brought health officials from Cabarrus County together to donate their time to provide free services on Saturday.

“We know here in Cabarrus County about 15 percent of residents don’t have insurance,” explained Executive Director Laura Milliken. “Our provider is bilingual, so we’re able to provide that level of care that they don’t always find in this area.”

People could get vaccines, ask questions and get referrals in Spanish.

Milliken told Channel 9 they’ve hosted free clinics for 30 years and will be holding more clinics because of the positive feedback.

