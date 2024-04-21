Healthcare partners in Cabarrus Co. to host free clinic for Latino community

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Healthcare partners are increasing the Latino community’s access in Cabarrus County.

On Saturday, April 27, the Community Clinic will be hosting an event to provide free medical care to the Latino community.

Visitors will be able to get health assessments, ask doctors questions, get vaccines, and leave the clinic with referrals for follow-up care.

Medical interpreters, doctors, and nurses from different Atrium Health practices will be at the event to assess both adults and children.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance will give out adult tetanus, COVID-19, and flu vaccines and will provide referrals for children.

Cannon Pharmacy is offering glucose testing, and pharmacists will be there to answer any questions about prescriptions.

Registration for the free clinic is full, but walk-ins will be accepted until 1:30 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: As more people lose jobs, free health clinics go above and beyond to help)

As more people lose jobs, free health clinics go above and beyond to help As more people lose jobs, free health clinics go above and beyond to help









©2024 Cox Media Group