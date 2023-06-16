Priced Out of Charlotte: County-by-County Resource Guide

Channel 9′s Affordable Housing Resource Guide has a comprehensive list of organizations and agencies offering assistance for housing, utilities, and food.
Click on the link for the county you want information about:
- North Carolina
- Alexander County
- Anson County
- Ashe County
- Avery County
- Burke County
- Cabarrus County
- Caldwell County
- Catawba County
- Chester County
- Chesterfield County
- Cleveland County
- Gaston County
- Iredell County
- Lancaster County
- Lincoln County
- Mecklenburg County
- Richmond County
- Rowan County
- Stanly County
- Union County
- Watauga County
- York County
- Guía de recursos por condado
(Information updated in April 2023)
