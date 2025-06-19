Bill banning shrimp trawling along coast passes Senate

RALEIGH — A bill that would ban shrimp trawling along North Carolina’s coast passed the Senate Thursday with bipartisan support.

The change bans shrimp trawling within a half mile of the shore, essentially making the sounds between the Outer Banks and coast off limits for trawling.

Supporters say this will help protect fish and wildlife and is in line with protections in neighboring states.

Opponents say it will decimate local seafood production and the state’s commercial fishing industry.

The bill now goes to the House for further review.

