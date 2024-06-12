Local

Bill cracking down on masks headed to Gov. Cooper’s desk

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

A bill cracking down on masks in North Carolina is now heading to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk. FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. Transgender rights take center stage in North Carolina again Wednesday, Aug. 16, as GOP supermajorities in the General Assembly attempt to override the governor's vetoes of legislation banning gender-affirming health care for minors and limiting transgender participation in school sports. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File) (Hannah Schoenbaum/AP)

CHARLOTTE — A bill cracking down on masks in North Carolina is now heading to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.

State house members passed the bill today along party lines. A previous bill removed the health and safety exemption from the state’s mask ban.

The new bill will allow people to wear surgical or medical masks to precent the spread of contagious disease. It also increases punishment if someone wears a mask to conceal their identity while committing a crime. It bans people from blocking a road during a protest.

The bill also changes finance laws to allow federal super PACS to donate limited funds to state political parties. That money can then be given to candidates.

