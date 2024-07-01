Bill would legalize to-go cocktails, reform other NC alcohol laws

NORTH CAROLINA — You may soon be able to get your favorite margarita or martini to go.

A bill is on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk that would bring a new set of reforms to alcohol laws. The bill legalizes cocktails to-go.

Restaurants were allowed to sell these pre-mixed drinks during the pandemic.

The bill also includes a list of other changes. ABC stores could sell gift cards and stay open on holidays, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In addition, you would be able to buy certain drinks and carry them around the airport terminal.

Pickleball clubs could also sell alcohol.

Happy hours would still be illegal.

It’s unclear when the governor could sign the bill.

(PREVIOUS: Cooper OKs to-go, delivered cocktails in latest step to curb virus spread)

