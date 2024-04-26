Billy Graham’s childhood church in South End for sale

CHARLOTTE — The Rev. Billy Graham’s childhood church in South End in Charlotte is for sale.

Charlotte-based MPV Properties listed Grace Covenant Church at 1800 South Blvd. for sale yesterday. The 0.57-acre site at South and East boulevards includes the 9,868-square-foot church, which was built in 1910, and a 4,876-square-foot building dating to 1930.

The property is zoned as a transit-oriented development, and urban center and can be developed for hotel, retail, office or multifamily use. The site “provides prominent infill redevelopment opportunity at what can be considered the ‘main and main’ intersection in South End,” according to its listing on MPV’s website.

Graham’s family attended Chalmers Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, which is now Grace Covenant Church.

