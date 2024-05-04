Several people hurt after two-story deck collapses at west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people were hurt after a two-story deck collapsed in west Charlotte.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Hadlow Court near Windy Grove Road.

MEDIC said that nine people were hurt.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, another person was seriously injured.

MEDIC said that seven people had minor injuries.

