Several people hurt after two-story deck collapses at west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people were hurt after a two-story deck collapsed in west Charlotte.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Hadlow Court near Windy Grove Road.
MEDIC said that nine people were hurt.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, another person was seriously injured.
MEDIC said that seven people had minor injuries.
