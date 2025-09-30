Bipartisan task force convenes to address North Carolina’s energy challenges

RALEIGH — A new bipartisan task force dedicated to helping North Carolina provide clean, affordable and abundant energy met for the first time Tuesday.

Gov. Josh Stien formed the North Carolina Policy Task Force with state lawmakers, regulators, business leaders and utility representatives.

They’re working to plan for the energy needs of a growing population and increasing economic activity without sacrificing the state’s commitment to reducing pollution and emissions.

