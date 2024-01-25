Bird watchers: SC wildlife officials want your help tracking orioles

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina wildlife officials are calling all bird watchers to help them track the Baltimore oriole this winter.

The Department of Natural Resources wants to know the status and spread of the songbirds across the Palmetto State, so they’re asking people to keep their eyes on the sky from Feb. 16 to 19 as part of their annual winter survey.

According to WPDE, this is the DNR’s eighth year conducting the survey. In the past, Baltimore orioles have spent their winter in southern Florida, the Caribbean, Central and South America. In recent decades, more of the birds have spent winter along the East Coast.

You can also help all winter long by reporting the number of orioles you see.

To fill out the survey, click here.

