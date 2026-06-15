Black bear spotted near Statesville park

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a black bear spotted in town.

The department shared a photo of the bear on social media. It was seen in the Martin Luther King Jr. Park area.

Police say the bear has not shown any signs of aggression, but they suggest keeping a safe distance and avoiding any interaction with the bear. Don’t attempt to feed the bear and keep children and pets away from it.

Statesville police say while the sighting may be surprising, black bears are found throughout North Carolina, and it’s not uncommon for them to wander into developed areas from time to time.

If it does show threatening signs, officials ask that you call 911.

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