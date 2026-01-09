Blasting operations briefly shut down section of I-485

CHARLOTTE — If you hear an explosion Friday afternoon in University City, don’t be alarmed. Crews will be conducting blasting operations to begin construction on a new data center on Highway 49.

To ensure safety during the process, troopers will implements a rolling roadblock along Interstate 485 between Rocky River Road and University City Boulevard.

The interstate will be closed for about 10 minutes between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Drivers can use Back Creek Church Road to avoid the closure.

