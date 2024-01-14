Bloodhound tracks missing Gastonia man to grocery store in Cramerton

GASTONIA, N.C. — Shortly after officials said a Gastonia man was missing, a bloodhound tracked him down to a grocery store just a town over.

“Bo the Bloodhound” and his handler Sgt. David Rowland with the Gastonia Police Department were a part of the mission to find Thomas Lowery.

Lowery was considered missing around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. GPD alerted the public because he has medical complications and intellectual considerations that could endanger him if he wasn’t found.

Bo tracked his scent from Lowery’s residence on North Highland Street in Gastonia to the Food Lion on Market Street in Cramerton.

Lowery was found safe and sound.

