Group donates bullet-proof vest for local K-9

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A K-9 with Matthews Police Department is getting an added layer of protection.

The group “Vested Interest in K-9′s” donated a bullet- and stab-roof vest for Rhett, a dog working with the force.

The vest has a special embroidery dedicating the protection to K-9 Hobbs from Des Moines, Iowa who died earlier this month.

According to MPD, the vests typically cost $1,800.

It could be potentially lifesaving for Rhett after it is fitted to his body. He’ll get it in a few weeks.

(WATCH: Bring a dog home for the day with CMPD’s Animal Care “Daycation” program)

Bring a dog home for the day with CMPD’s Animal Care “Daycation” program

©2023 Cox Media Group