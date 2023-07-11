Blu South to build single-family homes, duplexes in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — More change could be coming to the Sterling neighborhood in south Charlotte.

Blu South wants to build 128 single-family homes and 58 duplexes off Ervin Lane near China Grove Church Road.

The land is vacant now, but it is within walking distance from where residents of Sterling were forced out last year.

Blu South is connected to the company that bought those homes and told residents they needed to move.

City Council will vote on the project as soon as next month.

