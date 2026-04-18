Blue Line resumes operations after train strikes pedestrian

CHARLOTTE — A Blue Line train struck a pedestrian near Orr Road on Saturday morning.

The Blue Line has resumed normal operations now that the scene has cleared.

MEDIC responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Saturday. One person was sent to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 was at the scene where several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police vehicles could be seen next to the light rail as officers investigated. CATS officials and security were also on scene.

Charlotte Area Transit System officials said all safety measures were operating properly. They said the train operator applied the emergency brakes and sounded the train horn.

While police investigated and cleared the scene, CATS implemented a bus bridge between Old Concord Road and University City Boulevard.

All operations have since returned to normal, CATS officials said.

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