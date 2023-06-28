BMW breaks ground on 300-job plant in South Carolina as part of $1.7B EV investment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A significant part of BMW’s $1.7 billion commitment to electric vehicle production in South Carolina began on Tuesday. BMW broke ground on its new high-voltage battery assembly plant in Woodruff, where the automaker has a 315-acre site to house its 1 million-square-foot facility.

The facility is expected to create over 300 jobs and will produce batteries to support EV production at the company’s nearby Plant Spartanburg. The Woodruff operations will also include a technology building, cafeteria, fire department and energy center.

“Today’s groundbreaking is the start of a new era at Plant Spartanburg as we prepare to produce fully electric BMW X models for the world,” BMW Manufacturing CEO Robert Engelhorn said in a news release. “The road to the future begins here in Woodruff as we build on our legacy of producing high-quality vehicles right here in the U.S.”

