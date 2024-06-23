BMW supplier starts work on facility here

Heyco-Werk USA Inc. has kicked off construction at its $12.8 million Gaston County manufacturing plant.

The German manufacturer makes plastic molded parts for BMW’s SUV models worldwide. It held its groundbreaking ceremony recently in Apple Creek Corporate Center.

The facility was announced earlier this year, will be over 65,000 square feet and create 34 full-time jobs. Edifice Construction, the general contractor for the Heyco-Werk project, said it expects to complete the building in July 2025.

