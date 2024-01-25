Local

German manufacturer of BMW parts coming to Gaston County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is bound for Gaston County.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that German-based manufacturer, Heyco-Werk USA, will spend nearly $13 million to build the auto-plastic site at Apple Creek Corporate Center outside of the town of Dallas.

The expansion is expected to create 34 jobs with an average annual salary of $63,000.

It will be Heyco-Werk’s second location in North Carolina.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Heyco Group, makes plastic molded parts for BMW’s SUV models worldwide.




