Boaters urged to exercise caution on Lake Wylie during holiday weekend

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Law enforcement agencies across our area are getting ready for a busy holiday weekend, and on Lake Wylie, patrol teams will be out to help oversee smooth sailing on the water.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spent Wednesday alongside officers who are warning people about this season’s hazards in the water.

Water levels are so low in some areas that you can see the rocks beneath the surface.

Officers said that makes it even more important for boaters to slow down and pay close attention while on the water.

The drought created some dangerous spots on Lake Wylie.

“That’s the type of stuff that people need to be mindful about this weekend,” said Lt. Corp. Aukeem Ruff, with South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources.

Ruff said he and other officers expect big crowds, so there will be more patrols.

In the video at the top of this webpage, hear from authorities on what you should do to keep yourself safe while on the water.

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