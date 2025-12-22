Boats covered in lights parade across Lake Norman to celebrate Christmas

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — The Seventh Annual Lake Norman Lighted Christmas Boat Parade took place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., marking its biggest and brightest celebration yet.

Starting from Blythe Landing, the parade followed a route with stops at Ramsey Creek Park and the Peninsula Yacht Club, concluding at Duke Energy Explorium. At the final stop, Santa greeted attendees, accompanied by caroling and food trucks, organizers said.

Volunteers collected unwrapped toys at each stop along the route in support of Little Smiles, a local charity aiding children undergoing cancer treatment in nearby hospitals.

CMPD asks for more donated toys

