Body found in eastern NC being investigated in connection to Allisha Watts case, sources say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Sources tell Channel 9 a body found in eastern North Carolina is being investigated in connection with Allisha Watts’ disappearance.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was live over a police scene around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Cemetery Road, which is in Montgomery County near the Richmond County line.

Allisha Watts, 39, from Moore County, was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home in Charlotte’s University City neighborhood on July 16. The home is on Pamela Lorraine Drive.

It’s not clear whether the body found Thursday is Watts -- we’re just told it’s part of the investigation into her disappearance.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted deputies from both Moore and Montgomery counties at the scene on Cemetery Road.

Watts’ boyfriend, James Dunmore, has a history of domestic violence and served time in prison for kidnapping. Watts’ car was found in Anson County on July 18, two days after she was last seen, with her boyfriend inside it. He appeared to have survived a suicide attempt, investigators said, and Watts was not in the car.

Dunmore has not been named a suspect in the case.

