Body found near Lincoln County Food Lion identified as missing man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A body found behind a Lincoln County Food Lion was tentatively identified as 53-year-old Robert Wolf Jr., according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

On July 16, the sheriff’s office assisted the Lincolnton Police Department in the search for Wolf.

He was last seen on July 4 at his residence on Little Street in Lincolnton. His family found his pickup truck parked at the Food Lion on Stanford Road, a location he was known to visit frequently.

During a search of the wooded area behind the Food Lion, the Lincoln County Land Search Team discovered a deceased male.

A positive identification is still pending.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the death, as the body was found outside of Lincolnton city limits.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

