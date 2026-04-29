FORECAST: Tracking several chances for rain before drier weather returns this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Most of the rain is bypassing us to the west early this morning but some rain is still going to move in, just not as much as yesterday.

Once we clear up this afternoon, temps warm to the mid to upper 70s.

As a weak front arrives this evening, a few isolated storms may develop ahead of it by this afternoon.

These could end up on the stronger side, but overall severe chances are low at this time.

Another round of rain could greet us out the door tomorrow morning with an even better chance of rain coming in late Friday night.

That round may linger through the first half of Saturday.

Drier weather then returns for the rest of the weekend.

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