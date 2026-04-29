Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking several chances for rain before drier weather returns this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Most of the rain is bypassing us to the west early this morning but some rain is still going to move in, just not as much as yesterday.
  • Once we clear up this afternoon, temps warm to the mid to upper 70s.
  • As a weak front arrives this evening, a few isolated storms may develop ahead of it by this afternoon.
  • These could end up on the stronger side, but overall severe chances are low at this time.
  • Another round of rain could greet us out the door tomorrow morning with an even better chance of rain coming in late Friday night.
  • That round may linger through the first half of Saturday.
  • Drier weather then returns for the rest of the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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