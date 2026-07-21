Body of missing Catawba County man found buried on his property

CHARLOTTE — The body of a missing Catawba County man was found buried on his property, and foul play is suspected, police said.

The Brookford Police Department has been searching for Claude “Doc” Holsclaw for days.

Claude Wayne Holsclaw

Neighbors said they haven’t seen the Vietnam War veteran for a month.

Lights and digging equipment were brought to the home Monday night, family members said.

Police said initially they came to the property to execute a search warrant.

Police and the SBI are trying to identify a suspect.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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