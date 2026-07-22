Power outage shuts down east Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE — Eastway Drive is blocked at Central Avenue in east Charlotte due to utility work left over from Tuesday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy, a power outage that started around 3:15 p.m. caused hundreds of homes to lose electricity. Officials say the outage was caused by fallen tree limbs damaging Duke Energy equipment.

While power has been restored in some areas, Duke Energy is still reporting 457 outages, including one at this busy intersection.

ALERT: NB Eastway Dr. is BLOCKED at Central Ave. due to utility work from yesterday afternoon. @DukeEnergy is reporting 457 outages due to "fallen trees/limbs damaging our equipment." Total restoration time is noon. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/XKDO6wl5bf — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 22, 2026

The intersection is limited to right turns only, meaning there is no through traffic across the roads.

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Duke Energy expects the issue to be repaired by noon Wednesday.

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