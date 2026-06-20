BofA Stadium events drive record hotel demand

CHARLOTTE — In April, Zach Bryan played in front of a capacity crowd at Bank of America Stadium. An in-the-round stage setup put Bryan in the center of the playing field, creating more room for fans at the 75,000-seat venue.

And, according to stadium owner Tepper Sports & Entertainment, plenty of those fans came from beyond Charlotte. Ticket buyers from outside the region traveled an average of 190 to 200 miles to attend the Bryan concert ­— a trend that bodes well for BofA Stadium’s Chris Stapleton/Lainey Wilson show on June 20.

“It is huge,” Sree Hotels principal Vinay Patel told CBJ, referring to the revenue boost enjoyed by hotels and restaurants around concert dates.

Patel and others in the industry said that concerts, college football games and international soccer matches at BofA Stadium have made the venue more important than ever for driving tourism spending.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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