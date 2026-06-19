Northlake Mall restaurant faces eviction over rent

CHARLOTTE — NC Northlake Mall LLC — affiliated with mall owner Hull Property Group — has filed a complaint seeking summary ejectment of The Juicy Crab in Mecklenburg County’s small claims division. In its June 11 filing, the landlord alleges The Juicy Crab breached its lease agreement by failing to pay rent from December 2025 through June 2026. The monthly rent rate is $30,973.59, it states.

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 22.

The Juicy Crab opened at the north Charlotte mall in September 2023. The restaurant operates under the entity, JC6851 LLC. It is located at 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, Suite R203.

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