CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the 2300 block of North Tryon Street. CMPD says it does not appear as though anyone has been hurt.

The investigation did not take place that far from the Channel 9 studios. Our tower cam could see what appeared to be a SWAT team responding near North Tryon Street and 27th Street.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or who actaully fired the shots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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