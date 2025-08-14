Boil water advisory issued due to E. coli contamination in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The city of Monroe is under a boil water advisory Thursday morning after crews found E. coli contaminating the water.

City leaders say it was discovered overnight in the system near the Monroe Fire Department Station 4 at Old Charlotte Highway.

Overnight, Union County Public Schools announced all schools will be closed Thursday due to the issue.

The county says most of its facilities will remain open, but some food businesses could be closed.

A report from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality cited recent heavy rains as a possible factor in the contamination.

The report says bacterial contamination can occur when increased runoff enters the drinking water source or due to a break in the pipe or failure in the water treatment process.

To stay safe, the city says residents should boil all tap water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, or giving it to pets. You can also use bottled water instead.

City leaders say if you experience diarrhea, nausea, cramps, headaches, or other symptoms, seek medical advice.

The city says it has isolated the affected area and flushed nearby water mains to prevent any spread. It’s doing additional testing required by the NCDEQ and expects to lift the boil notice by midday Thursday once all testing shows there is no more bacteria in the water.

