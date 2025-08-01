Boiling Springs man saves woman after golf cart drives into Houser Lake

Boiling Springs, N.C. — One Boiling Springs man’s weekend fishing trip turned into a rescue after a woman lost control of a golf cart and ended up in the lake.

Allen Harris said he goes bass fishing on Houser Lake on a fairly regular basis. And he was winding down Saturday when he jumped into action.

He said a woman lost control of a golf cart and drove into the lake. The cart was stuck partially underwater.

Harris held her head above water for 15 minutes until help arrived.

“I had to,” he said. “You know? I mean, I wasn’t just going to let her lay there.”

Firefighters rescued the woman once they arrived, Harris said. She was pulled out of the water and into a waiting boat.

Despite the dangerous situation, Harris said he is skilled at staying calm when things get frantic.

He rides bulls in his spare time. But he said being in that woman’s situation would have been difficult for him, too.

“If I was in that situation, I wouldn’t handle it either good,” Harris said. “You know? I could be drowning.”

The woman was taken to the hospital, he said, and he hopes she is making a full recovery.

